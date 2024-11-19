Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery of the head of a statue dating back to the 4th century AD in the ancient city of Tripolis, located in Türkiye. The torso of the statue was previously uncovered in 2018, and with the head now revealed, the statue is complete.

Ersoy shared images of the moment the statue's head was unearthed on his social media accounts, highlighting the significance of the find. He also noted that the discovery occurred on the first anniversary of the "Heritage for the Future" project in Denizli, the region where the ancient artifact was uncovered.

Historical significance

According to Minister Ersoy, the statue is believed to represent a high-ranking public official from the 4th century A.D. The torso was initially found in 2018 and was preserved at the Denizli Hierapolis Archaeology Museum. With the discovery of the head, the statue is now complete, providing a fuller understanding of the historical figure it depicts.

The statue is identified as representing Antonius Philagrios, a public official from the Roman era. His name is inscribed on the base of the statue, which further adds to the importance of the find. Ersoy emphasized that, with the statue now complete, history is coming to life again, offering a clearer picture of life in the ancient city of Tripolis.

Minister Ersoy also emphasized that archaeological efforts like this one, which aim to carry the traces of the past into the future, are crucial for preserving cultural heritage. He pointed out that discoveries in Tripolis and similar ongoing projects contribute significantly to safeguarding Türkiye’s rich historical and cultural legacy.