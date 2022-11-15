The golden ticket that was sold 51 years ago from the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" movie is expected to fetch nearly $14,300 (TL 266,145) at an auction held by Bonhams Auction House in the U.K. capital, London.

The daughter of British cinematographer Arthur Ibbetson, visual director of the movie as well, is the vendor, who went to visit her father on the film set and the ticket was gifted to her.

"Wonka's Golden Ticket Greetings to you, the finder of this Golden Ticket, from Mr. Willy Wonka!" said the inscription on the ticket.

Along with the golden ticket, the selection includes 17 vintage color photographs of the film set, showing members of the production team and members of the main cast.

At the same auction, the first edition of the U.S. Constitution goes up for auction as well, which is expected to sell for $30 million.

The concert poster of Led Zeppelin was also showcased at the same event. The poster is expected to fetch at least $36,000.

Last but not least, Ed O'Brien's "No. 3" White Fender Stratocaster guitar, which is heard in the "A Moon Shaped Pool" album by Radiohead, is also being put up for sale.