Mert Okutan is a 6-year-old with autism in Türkiye's Şanlıurfa who, despite being affected by Feb. 6 earthquakes, has persevered to learn the piano via his natural, which allows him to play songs after only listening to them a few times.

After managing to leave their home during the earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, Yaşar and Meral Okutan, whose apartments collapsed in the earthquake, tried to cling to life with their two children.

Following the earthquake, the family moved to their relatives in the Kuşadası district of Aydın, where their 6-year-old son Mert was diagnosed with autism at the hospital they visited on the recommendation of their relatives.

The family, saddened by the diagnosis of autism for their children while trying to heal the wounds of the earthquake, moved to Antalya for Mert's education.

Commencing his education at the Şahin Harun Kırbıyık Autism Course Center, Mert attracted the attention of his teachers with his talents.

Mert, whose teachers noticed his talent in music, started playing songs on the piano that he memorized after listening only a few times. A special music program was prepared for Mert, who receives education at the association twice a week.

Late diagnosis

Mother Meral Okutan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Mert taught himself to read before going to school, was able to play the piano, and spoke English.

Stating that she did not even know what autism was before her son was diagnosed, Okutan said: "We realized our son's autism too late. We didn't know he could speak English. He also has an interest in the Korean language and can speak some words. We were very surprised when we heard this. He can also instantly play the pieces he hears on the piano. We have devoted ourselves to his education. We cannot afford his special education due to financial impossibilities. The free education provided by institutions is very beneficial for us in this regard."

Teacher Yağmur Erel, Mert's piano teacher, also highlighted the keen perception of the young boy.

Emphasizing that Mert easily answers English questions, Erel said, "He can play any piece he hears on the piano without any difficulty. Autistic children can have a high musical ability. Families need to listen to music with their autistic children. This way, they can notice their children's talents and guide them accordingly."