As part of efforts to combat smuggling, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has successfully repatriated a marble Kilya-type idol, approximately 6,500 years old, from the United States. The artifact was ceremoniously unveiled at the Troy Museum during the Çanakkale Cultural Road Festival.

In his speech at the unveiling ceremony, Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Batuhan Mumcu noted that the artifact, dating back to 4500 B.C., was among the pieces showcased last year by Culture Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Mumcu emphasized that the ministry's fight against smuggling was conducted in collaboration with the U.S. prosecutor specializing in smuggling cases. He stated: "We will unveil the cover of this artifact, which our ministry’s Department of Antiquities and Museums has successfully returned to its homeland. Over the years, we have had the opportunity to bring many artifacts from abroad. I want to thank our general directorate and all our colleagues working on smuggling issues. It brings us immense joy to display our returned artifacts and to bring back the cultural heritage of all civilizations that once thrived in our region."

Archaeologist Funda Kumru Koşar from the Department of Combating Smuggling reiterated that there is no escape for those attempting to remove Türkiye's cultural heritage from its land. She explained: "With this exhibition, we aim to raise awareness in this field. This is the fourth exhibition we are organizing. With the support of our minister, you will see cultural artifacts smuggled from Troy and returned to our soil, as well as artifacts recovered through successful operations by law enforcement in the Çanakkale region. The fact that this exhibition is held in Troy is significant because, in the late 19th century during the Ottoman period, serious legal battles and national and international press campaigns were conducted to return Troy artifacts to their rightful land. Following the ancient traditions of the Ottoman period, we are determined to ensure that artifacts belonging to our country remain here and that those taken abroad are returned, with the support of our minister."

During the event, Mumcu presented a tablet computer to Onur Özcan Çimen, who had donated a 2,000-year-old Roman coin he found while biking in the village of Çıplak in May.

The program concluded with a visit to the exhibition titled "Refugee Aeneas: Traces of Migration from Myths to the Present." The event was attended by Selim Terzi, general director of Living Heritage and Cultural Events and Türkiye Culture Road Festival Director Ismail Kaşdemir, Gallipoli Historical Area President Rıdvan Gölcük, Troy Museum Director Rüstem Aslan, the head of the ancient city of Troy excavation team and a faculty member at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, and many other guests.