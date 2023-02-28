The ruins of Saint Simon Monastery, an ancient pilgrimage center for Christianity, survived the Kahramanmaraş centered earthquake on Feb. 6 without any damage.

Despite many historical structures in the region being heavily damaged or destroyed by the earthquake, Saint Simon Monastery in Türkiye's Hatay, located on the border of the Defne and Samandağ districts, is among the landmarks that remained unscathed after the devastating quakes.

Built in the sixth century at an altitude of 480 meters (1,300 feet) as a retreat by religious personality Simon, who also lost his family in the great earthquake that hit Hatay in A.D. 526, the monastery is one of the important religious sites in Hatay's religious tourism environment.

Inside the monastery, there is a church, baptistery, cistern and other architectural remains, which are of great interest to local and foreign tourists.

Unfortunately, the monastery has been closed to visitors after the earthquake as part of security measures.

First pilgrimage center

Historical records indicate that Simon, who lost his family in a devastating earthquake, established a monastery atop a mountain at an elevation of 480 meters. Simon lived as a recluse for 40 years on top of a 10-meter-high stone column, which had been carved out of the rock. His reputation as a healer and religious figure earned him sainthood in the eyes of many.

Simon was born in Sis, which is now known as Kozan in Adana province. His father was a shepherd. Sis was a part of the Roman province of Cilicia until the Roman Empire was divided in A.D. 395 and Cilicia became a part of the Eastern Roman Empire.

According to Theodoret, Simon was inspired to become a Christian at the age of 13 after reading the Beatitudes. He joined a monastery before the age of 16 and immediately began practicing an extreme form of austerity that his fellow monks found unsuitable for communal living. As a result, they asked him to leave.

Simon then went into seclusion in a hut for one and a half years, during which he fasted throughout the entirety of Lent without consuming food or drink. His emergence from the hut was considered a miraculous achievement. Later, he began standing continuously upright for as long as he could without rest.

Over time, Simon's fame spread and people from Anatolia and other countries made the journey to visit his monastery. It quickly became known as one of the earliest pilgrimage centers of Christianity, drawing in countless devotees seeking spiritual guidance and solace.

Today, Simon's legacy lives on through the monastery he founded and the many individuals whose lives he touched. The enduring popularity of this holy site serves as a testament to the profound impact that Simon had on the world around him.

Stylite

Simon is considered the founder of the stylite's sect. For that reason, the monastery is known as one of the first pilgrimage centers of Christianity.

Stylites, also known as pillar saints, are a form of Christian ascetics who reside on pillars while preaching, fasting and praying. The stylites hold the belief that by subjecting their bodies to mortification, they can ensure the salvation of their souls. During the early Byzantine Empire, stylites were a frequent sight. The first documented stylite was Simon Stylites the Elder, who ascended a pillar in Syria in 423 and remained there until his passing, 37 years later.