The Iznik Archaeology Museum has placed an 8,000-year-old footprint in the Yenişehir district under protection and will display it along with several other artifacts for the first time.

During examinations in the historic Yenişehir area, archaeologists uncovered a structure consisting of four adjacent houses that date back to approximately 6,400 B.C. They found a lentil seed depot, bone spoons, human and animal figures and stone axes inside the house.

The Iznik Archaeology Museum displays an 8,000-year-old footprint and an 8,000-year-old structure for the first time, Bursa, Türkiye, April 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Former Iznik museum director Taylan Sevil said: "The Barcın Mound, where the 8,000-year-old footprint was found, is as important as the world-famous Menteşe Mound, which was previously excavated. These are some of the first settlements in Anatolia where agriculture began in the Neolithic period. The Iznik Museum contains these findings and is a globally significant museum that displays artifacts from prehistoric periods to the Ottoman era."

As Iznik is a historic world-famous historic city in Türkiye's Bursa province, which served as the capital for four civilizations and was included in the UNESCO Temporary Heritage List, it has also revealed a 1,500-year-old tomb and human bones.

The Iznik Archeology Museum displays a 1,500-year-old Byzantine-era sarcophagus for the first time, Bursa, Türkiye, April 22, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The unprecedented event occurred when a local discovered the tomb and the bones under the fortification wall. After the locals informed the Iznik Archaeology Museum authorities, it was determined that the tomb was 1,500 years old and belonged to the Byzantine era. Therefore, archaeologists and experts named the tomb according to its type, a decorated brick tomb.

As part of efforts to preserve historical treasures, the local authorities also initiated an investigation into the matter.