The 6th Department Art Gallery of Beyoğlu Municipality will host the thought-provoking exhibition “A Futile Passion,” curated by independent curator Burçe Saraçoğlu, on Oct. 16-31, 2025. The exhibition draws inspiration from the philosophical approach of Albert Camus and the myth of Sisyphus from Greek mythology, exploring humanity’s resilience in the face of life’s apparent absurdity.

An artwork from the "A Futile Passion" exhibition in Istanbul. (Courtesy of Burçe Saraçoğlu)

According to myth, Sisyphus was condemned by Zeus to eternally roll a massive boulder up a mountain, only for it to roll back down each time he neared the summit. This endless cycle could be seen as a punishment, yet it also symbolizes Sisyphus’s freedom and defiance. Camus famously likened Sisyphus’ seemingly hopeless struggle to the human condition – the continuous search for meaning and resistance against life’s pressures.

“A Futile Passion” invites visitors to reflect on this timeless struggle, encouraging them to question their own existence and embrace the power of free will in shaping their lives. The exhibition confronts audiences with fundamental questions such as: Does life have a purpose? Must we always conform to expectations? Who are we and what do we truly want? Rooted in Camus’s philosophy, the exhibition highlights human freedom, resilience and the ongoing quest to find meaning through personal choices.

An artwork from the "A Futile Passion" exhibition in Istanbul. (Courtesy of Burçe Saraçoğlu)

The exhibition features works by a diverse group of contemporary artists, including Attilla Dur, Beyza Boynudelik, Damla Yalçın, Dilara Pak, Lale Yılmaz, Muaz Özden, Özge Kahraman, Sena Ulusu, Yusuf Can Sadık and Yunus Çermik, whose pieces together evoke the emotional and philosophical depth of Sisyphus’s enduring struggle.

Curator Burçe Saraçoğlu explains: “Sisyphus’s relentless effort to push the boulder upward is the most authentic human story; about starting over, resisting and creating our own meaning. This exhibition follows these questions and celebrates our shared human struggle to persevere.”