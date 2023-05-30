Colombia and Türkiye, two diverse nations on different continents, share a fascinating tapestry of cultural ties spanning centuries. Despite the geographical distance that separates them, these two countries have cultivated a special connection through historical encounters, migration and an appreciation for cultural exchange.

To foster this peerless relationship, the Embassy of Colombia in Türkiye, with the collaboration of Istanbul's Cervantes Institute hosted the Colombian writer Diego Villegas Correa for his conference titled "Spanish Immigrants to Cartagena de Indias in 1610 and Colombians to Madrid in 1980."

During the event, the ambassador of Colombia to Ankara, Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, joyfully celebrated the robust cultural ties between the two nations, emphasizing the concept of hospitality as an exemplary parable. In addition to that, the consul general of Uruguay in Istanbul, Diego Perez Gomar Trombini, graced the occasion with his presence, embracing and cherishing the event's significance, hosted by Institute director Fernando Vara De Rey Irezabal.

"I believe that being in Istanbul, at the Cervantes Institute, is a privilege that any artist of any kind can have. It could be a writer, a visual artist and so on. In my case, I feel deeply grateful. Istanbul is a wonderful city from every perspective. When we talk about Istanbul, it encompasses everything: history, territory, and countries, and it spans two continents. Therefore, reaching Istanbul is truly significant and will greatly serve my writing perspective," said Correa on being in Istanbul.

Left to right, the ambassador of Colombia to Ankara, Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, Cervantes Institute director Fernando Vara De Rey Irezabal, and Colombian writer Diego Villegas Correa speak during the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Cervantes Institute)

Correa had an impressive career as a director of advertising films, creating captivating television commercials and thought-provoking documentaries. His writing style primarily reflects his experience in the field, often likened to film scripts due to their profound exploration of characters. With a meticulous approach, he delved deep into each character's personality, psyches and inner world, ensuring his comprehensive development within the narrative. Furthermore, his talent extended beyond individual character development, encompassing the meticulous crafting of the story's environment. For this reason, he consistently found himself drawn back to the enchanting city of Istanbul, considering it a magnificent backdrop unparalleled by any other city in the world.

Correa's novels revolve around the heartbreaking stories of immigration, such as three Colombian immigrants arriving in Madrid in the 1980s in search of a dream, which is contrary to the American dream. "Unfortunately, the dream turns into a nightmare when they reach the capital of Spain. And fortunately, they find that shattered dream in a prostitute as the story unfolds. After this, I wrote a second novel called 'The Feast of the Living Dead.' It's a completely traditional story. It has a touch of magical realism without trying to imitate or disrespect our Nobel Laureate in Literature, Garcia Marquez, but magical realism has always existed. The thing is, Garcia Marquez spread it with magnificent prose," he explained.

Correa simultaneously documents historical events and imbues them meaningfully by merging them with real-life stories and anecdotes.

"When I finished these two books, a close friend of mine, another director of advertising films, who enjoys my writing, told me, 'Hey, I have an idea, and I'd like us to work on it together. You as the writer, and me as the plot developer, shaping the stories.' He told me he wanted to write about Pedro Claver, a Jesuit priest who arrived in Cartagena de Indias in 1610, just as ships loaded with enslaved Africans started arriving. It's a touching story, thoroughly studied and well-researched, particularly regarding slavery. And we manage to do it, and this third novel is born, called 'Chicote,'" he said.

"Chicote is the name given by the Portuguese slave traders, those who buy enslaved people in Africa to sell them in Cuba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and Colombia. It is a story about pirates, slavery, the Holy Office of the Inquisition, the terrible conquistadors, and the enigmatic figure of Saint Pedro Claver. All these storylines take place in Cartagena de Indias and are connected to our mysterious priest," he elaborated.

Left to right, the consul general of Uruguay in Istanbul, Diego Perez Gomar Trombini, Cervantes Institute director Fernando Vara De Rey Irezabal, and Colombian writer Diego Villegas Correa and the ambassador of Colombia to Ankara, Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, pose during the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 23, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Cervantes Institute)

Twofold movement

Spanish immigration to Cartagena de Indias in 1610 refers to the influx of Spanish individuals who migrated to Cartagena de Indias in present-day Colombia during that specific period. Cartagena de Indias was a significant Spanish colonial port and a hub of economic and cultural activity in the region.

During the 17th century, Cartagena de Indias attracted many Spanish immigrants who sought economic opportunities, social advancement and new beginnings in the New World. Many of these immigrants were merchants, artisans, soldiers and administrators who contributed to the development and growth of the city. The arrival of Spanish immigrants brought with it the influence of Spanish culture, traditions, language and customs, significantly shaping Cartagena de Indias's social fabric. These immigrants played a vital role in establishing and consolidating Spanish colonial power in the region.

Colombians immigrating to Madrid in 1980, on the other hand, refers to the movement of Colombian individuals who migrated to the city of Madrid, marking a significant period of migration from Colombia to various countries, including Spain, due to a combination of social, economic and political factors. Colombia experienced a challenging socio-political climate during this time, including armed conflicts, drug-related violence and economic instability. As a result, many Colombians sought opportunities abroad, and Spain, specifically Madrid, became a destination for migration.