American actor and producer Richard Gere has expressed his support for Palestine by reading a poem by renowned Palestinian poet and writer Mahmoud Darwish.

In a video shared on social media, Gere is seen reciting Darwish’s poem "Think of Others," using the poet’s words to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

While reading the poem, Gere voices the lines, "As you conduct your wars, think of others. Do not forget those who seek peace."

He continues with Darwish’s poignant verses: "As you return home, to your home, think of others. Do not forget the people of the camps. As you sleep and count the stars, think of others. Those who have nowhere to sleep. As you liberate yourself in metaphor, think of others. Those who have lost the right to speak." Gere concludes with the powerful ending of the poem: "As you think of others far away, think of yourself and say: 'If only I were a candle in the dark.'"

Darwish’s poem is widely interpreted as a call to be grateful for what one has and a reminder to extend compassion and help to those less fortunate.

Richard Gere has previously shown support for Palestine. In 2017, he visited the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, where he compared the situation there to the racial segregation experienced in the south of the United States during the Jim Crow era.