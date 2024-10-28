Grammy Award-winning singer Adele, 36, has opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she has suffered partial hearing loss due to a rare bacterial infection. This difficult treatment process has taken a toll on her well-being.

During a performance at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the mother of one discussed her health issues candidly.

Health struggles

Adele shared the details of her painful experience, saying, "I have an ear infection and I'm in quite a terrifying situation. I've never experienced anything like this before." She explained that her condition was exacerbated by an incorrect medication regimen, leading to even tougher days. "It was worse than childbirth. It’s caused by a rare water bacteria. The treatment is very challenging," she stated.

The singer revealed that she has been left with partial hearing loss in her left ear, expressing her frustration by saying, "I wanted to cut my ear off a few times."