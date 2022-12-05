Miami Art Week is in full swing and I’ve never felt more excited to be here. There’s something about this year's success that evokes creativity with its strong line-ups and installations. So, what remains after Miami Art Week?

This year, for the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, there was a lot to see, hear and talk about. On Thursday, people waited in a long line for the show. It was as long as ever, with contributions from 280 galleries. Even before the fair opened, there were celebrations and small gatherings everywhere.

Remember that banana that was duct-taped to a wall and for sold $120,000 at the 2019 Art Basel fair in Miami? It prompted so much buzz and commotion that it was removed before the end of the fair. This year, the most talked about artwork was "The ATM."

Some people may say it's impolite to talk about money in public, but an art collective is displaying an interactive piece at Art Basel in Miami Beach that allows people to share their bank account balance. The artwork ATM can be used to check balances and make withdrawals, but it captures a photo of each person who uses it and their bank account balance, providing a photo at the end. There were thousands of people waiting to see their bank balances. Everyone was curious as to how Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" could possibly be followed up. Now people are curious about the ATM follow-up.

Turkish artist Beryl Bilici

During Art Week, international art goers met in Miami as it hosted over 20 international art fairs, more than 1,200 galleries and thousands of artists.

While visiting Beyond Basel in Factory Town, I also saw a wonderful digital art piece by the Turkish self-taught 3D artist Beryl Bilici and I was so impressed with the artwork “Interlaced." She created a digital universe, planting both the seeds of the future and of our digital selves in a synchronized way.

When I asked Beryl about the stories behind her work, she revealed that she always wanted to reflect what she sees and discovers in her mind as much as possible in real life.

“As we continuously build the digital universe and become interlaced with it, we are planting both the seeds of the future and of our digital selves in a synchronized way. This is a reflection of the connections, similarities, and inevitable interaction between nature and technology,” she said.

“Nature is the heart and the soul of humanity and the more we are aware of its splendid scope the more we will be able to comprehend it while transforming to our alternate realities at light speed and the act of doing this will determine how bright our horizon is for the digital future. Mutual collaboration of ours will be the key to success. Let’s tap into our roots; be, think and act one with nature, get inspired by its abundant and flawless structure, generate with it and realize the beauty of just breathing,” she added.

“Interlaced” was created for 0xSociety’s “MetaVRse” exhibition in Montreal, focusing on how our lives in the digital world will impact the environment and preservation in the digital age.

She is passionate about high fashion, digital IDs, metaverse interactions and cyberculture, frequently tackling themes of the struggle of “being” in the virtual and substantial worlds.

Art Basel’s 2022 edition in Miami Beach closed on Saturday after five days in Miami Beach Convention Center in its largest edition to date, featuring more than 280 exhibitors, more than half of which came from the Americas.