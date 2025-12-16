Türkiye is adding another exhibition to its growing portfolio of projects showcasing its rich heritage internationally. Following the widely acclaimed “Göbeklitepe” and “Magna Mater” exhibitions previously held at the Colosseum, Türkiye is now preparing a comprehensive Troy-themed exhibition in Rome.

Scheduled for 2026 at the Colosseum Archaeopark, the exhibition is hailed as a significant step in the ongoing cultural collaboration between Türkiye and Italy.

The decision to organize the Troy exhibition was finalized following bilateral meetings held in Rome in September and Ankara in December, resulting in a joint declaration of intent signed on Dec. 11.

The exhibition will feature selected artifacts from museums in Türkiye and Italy, with a particular focus on the Troy Museum. It aims to present Troy’s multilayered historical narrative to an international audience.

The exhibition program will be accompanied by the Troy Opera, prepared by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s Directorate General of State Opera and Ballet. The opera will bring the story of Troy to international audiences in Rome through the performing arts.

Next stop is Troy

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared the development on social media, saying:

“We are once again bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome – the Colosseum. World Heritage site Troy will meet art lovers at the Colosseum Archaeopark in 2026. After last year’s ‘Göbeklitepe: Mystery of a Sacred Place’ and this year’s ‘Magna Mater’ exhibitions, we have now decided to host a Troy-themed exhibition. The exhibition, featuring works selected from the Troy Museum and other museums in Türkiye and Italy, will be complemented by the Troy Opera. Through the performing arts, the story of Troy will reach an international audience in Rome.”