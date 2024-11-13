Trendyol Sanat has recently introduced "Cats of Topkapı," a new series by Sarp Kerem Yavuz, one of the young representatives of contemporary Turkish art. The series, which incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is a continuation of the artist's renowned works featured in prestigious museums and international collections.

According to a statement from the company, Trendyol Sanat continues to offer limited edition artwork by leading Turkish artists to enthusiasts. With over 15 years of experience in photography, Sarp Kerem Yavuz combines his expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to produce this new collection, which is being presented in collaboration with GLOBART.

A street cat is photographed in a store with a view of a mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Inspired by Istanbul’s iconic street cats

The "Cats of Topkapı" series is one of the latest examples of Yavuz's photographic work and is inspired by the famous street cats of Istanbul. Set in the historic Fatih district, where Topkapı Palace is located, the series reflects the artist's vision of these iconic cats. Created under Yavuz's guidance and interpreted through AI, the series consists of 10 portraits, each captured in a unique style. The artworks are presented in specially designed boxes, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity bearing the artist's signature.

Each piece in the "Cats of Topkapı" series is produced in a limited edition of only 50 copies. These exclusive works are now available for purchase on the Trendyol Sanat platform.

Sarp Kerem Yavuz, one of the young representatives of contemporary Turkish art, poses with a cat. (DHA Photo)

Sarp Kerem Yavuz shared his thoughts on the release of the series, expressing his joy in reaching a broader audience. He emphasized the importance of increasing access to art to create a more empathetic world. Yavuz commented: "One of the best ways to achieve this is by increasing accessibility to art. I am thrilled that my 'Cats of Topkapı' series, produced in a limited edition of 50, will now be accessible to more people through Trendyol Sanat. This series consists of 10 portraits in which I have interpreted the street cats of Istanbul using artificial intelligence. Each work is a memento. As an artist living far away, when I think of Istanbul, it is not the real city that comes to mind, but rather the nostalgic and romantic image of it that remains in my memory. Therefore, the Istanbul created by AI is the romantic city that exists in my memory."