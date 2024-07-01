Doug Aitken, the acclaimed American multidisciplinary artist at the forefront of contemporary art, is set to debut his first exhibition in Türkiye at Borusan Contemporary this September.

Known for his boundary-pushing exploration of all forms of artistic expression since the 1990s, Aitken has garnered prestigious accolades such as the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale and recognition from the Nam June Paik Art Center. Curated by Jerome Sans, Aitken's monographic exhibition at Borusan Contemporary will take visitors on a site-specific journey through the artist's works spanning from 2007 to 2024, offering an extraordinary reflection of modern life.

Aitken's mastery of diverse mediums will be showcased experientially, creating immersive environments that transform visitors from passive observers into active participants engaged both with fellow visitors and the rhythmic spaces they inhabit.

Central to the exhibition is a site-specific installation commissioned by Borusan Contemporary, inviting visitors to forge a close connection with Aitken's extraordinary world