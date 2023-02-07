The Australian natural landmark Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, will be the location for nightly light shows that depict the ancient tales of the Anangu Aborigines.

From May 11 onward, drones are to ascend into the night sky of the Australian outback every night for a show that lights up the dusty desert surroundings with pictures depicting tales from what organizers say is the “world’s oldest continuous culture.”

Uluru, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed sandstone rock formation is among the most remote tourist landmarks of Australia, drawing tourists away from the coast, with the closest city, Alice Springs, some 470 kilometers (292 miles) away.

In 2019, the site was permanently closed for climbing, in recognition of the wishes of the local Anangu Aboriginal people. The local Anangu community had been asking visitors not to climb since 1985 when the government handed back the land title to them.

The light show uses projections and lasers to blend the ancient stories of the Anangu Aborigines and traditional sounds with new technology.