Recent archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Amastris, located in the Amasra district of Bartın, have uncovered the remnants of a marble-columned structure that was damaged by earthquakes and floods approximately 1,600 years ago. Researchers are working to determine the exact dates of these natural disasters, which are believed to have occurred between the third and fourth centuries B.C.

The rescue excavations initiated by the Amasra Museum in the Kum neighborhood in 2022 have transitioned into scientific research activities this year, following a Presidential Decree. Under the authorization of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and led by Bartın University, the ongoing excavations have revealed a marble-columned structure thought to have been destroyed by an earthquake in the third or fourth century B.C. The structure is believed to have been further damaged and buried by floodwaters in antiquity.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the specific earthquakes and floods that impacted the ancient structure. Professor Fatma Bağdatlı Çam, the excavation director and a faculty member in the Department of Archaeology, provided insight into the findings. She noted that many of the revealed remains show signs of earthquake damage. "Most of the columns are broken. In the central part of the structure, the columns are toppled in a way that indicates they were knocked over by an earthquake. We observe fractures and fragmentation from the heavy marble blocks falling to the ground. Therefore, we believe there was deformation due to an earthquake. This damage suggests that the structure was affected by a seismic event in the third century B.C. Additionally, the presence of a late-period mosaic building immediately to the east implies that the earthquake must have occurred before the fourth century B.C," she explained.

Çam also highlighted that the structure was not only damaged by earthquakes but also by floods in antiquity. "Our team, including geomorphologists and geologists, is assessing the damage. It's clear that the damage was caused by more than just earthquakes. The area experienced two significant floods in 2023, indicating that flooding was a recurring issue in ancient times as well. It is likely that the structure was not completely destroyed by the earthquake alone. The subsequent floods, which buried the structure under sediment, likely caused additional damage. We are continuing our work to document the specific period of flooding and its impact on the structure," Çam added.

The ongoing research aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the natural disasters that shaped the history of Amastris and further illuminate the challenges faced by this ancient city.