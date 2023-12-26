Archaeologists have discovered ancient structures and religious artifacts associated with the Medes, marking their inaugural presence in Anatolian archaeological findings in northern Türkiye.

Excavations were unearthed in the previous years at Oluz Mound (Oluz Höyük) in Amasya province, where pottery fragments and ceramics were identified as belonging to the Medes.

This year’s findings from the region revealed altars and architectural structures that were also determined to belong to the Medes.

The Medes were an ancient Iranian people who lived in the western and northwestern portion of present-day Iran. They were one of the ancient Iranian tribes and played a significant role in the history of the ancient Near East. They are best known for their establishment of the Median Empire.

The pieces of artifacts dating back 2,600 years belonging to the Medes, who ruled around 600 B.C., were uncovered at Oluz Mound (Oluz Höyük) in the district of Göynücek in Amasya, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

Under the leadership of King Deioces, the Medes unified several Iranian tribes and established the Median Empire.

The most famous Median king was Cyaxares, who expanded the empire’s territory and played a crucial role in the downfall of the Assyrian Empire. The Medes were eventually conquered by the Achaemenid Persians, led by Cyrus the Great, in the sixth century B.C. This event led to the merging of the Medes and Persians, forming the basis of the powerful Achaemenid Empire.

Şevket Dönmez, the head of the excavation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that their work at the mound spans a remarkable 17 years.

Dönmez said the identification of ceramics in the 2022 excavations guided the focus of this year’s efforts.

The excavation site of Oluz Mound (Oluz Höyük) in the district of Göynücek in Amasya, Türkiye, Dec. 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

“For the first time in Anatolian archaeology, we encountered religious findings and architectural remnants belonging to the Medes. During the expansion work of the Kubaba Altar toward the east, we came across exciting discoveries. When we understood that the newly identified ceramic type in Anatolia in 2022 was Mede pottery, we shaped the strategy for 2023.”

“In the 2023 period, with our work in the same region east of the Kubaba Altar, for the first time in Anatolian archaeology, we encountered religious findings, architectural remnants associated with the Medes and other artifacts. What made these findings special was not just being Mede artifacts, which greatly excited us.”

Dönmez added that they are continuing the excavation at Oluz Höyük with two archaeologists and one restorer, striving to reach discoveries.