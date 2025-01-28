Excavations at Sarmatian-era burial sites in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region, located along the Caspian Sea, have led to the discovery of ancient artifacts dating back centuries.

According to an announcement from the Atyrau Provincial Administration, archaeological digs have been ongoing for the past two years at the "Karabau-2" kurgan (burial mound) in the region.

At the site, nine graves have been unearthed, seven of which contained artifacts from the Sarmatians, a nomadic equestrian people who inhabited the region from the sixth century B.C. to the fourth century A.D. Among the findings were jewelry, weapons, ceramic vessels and human remains.

Ancient artifacts discovered in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, Jan 27, 2025. (AA Photo).

The discovered items were displayed for the first time at an exhibition at the Atyrau National History Museum. One of the most notable artifacts, which attracted significant attention from visitors, was a gold bracelet weighing around 370 grams. The bracelet is decorated with depictions of mountain leopards on both sides.

Kazakh archaeologist Marat Kasenov noted that historians once considered the Atyrau region part of the Sarmatian Empire – a theory that has now been validated through these excavations. "The total number of ancient artifacts discovered from the Sarmatian period is around 1,000, including 100 pieces of gold jewelry. The jewelry often features images of predatory animals such as leopards, wild boars and tigers that once inhabited the area. In our most recent excavation, we discovered two well-preserved wooden bowls (or cups), which have never before been found in our country," Kasenov added.