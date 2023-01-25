The canyon called "Men of Rock" ("Adamkayalar"), which takes its name from the reliefs of men that were carved into the valley slope, still preserves its aesthetic texture since the second century A.D. in Türkiye's Mersin.

Being a unique cultural heritage for both Anatolia and the world, the Men of Rock consists of 12 reliefs carved into the rocks which are estimated to have been made between the second century B.C. and the second century A.D., approximately a construction period lasting for about 250 years.

The work in Anatolia features unique reliefs of 11 men, four women, two children, a mountain goat and a Roman eagle carved into nine niches. It is believed that the site was built to honor and commemorate the families and children of wealthy individuals or prominent military commanders. The location of the Men of Rock is strategically placed in a spot that provides a view of Kızkalesi, and it is thought to have been a sacred site.

The reliefs called "Men of Rock," Mersin, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

The reliefs on the hillside primarily depict scenes of feasts for the dead, where the deceased are portrayed alone or with their wives and children. The reliefs also feature the sons of the dead as well as two male figures depicted as soldiers. The historical site is situated close to Kızkalesi, a popular tourism destination that is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. The site attracts many visitors, including tourists, explorers, photographers, researchers and archaeologists.

The site is notable for its historical significance and striking appearance, and it continues to fascinate visitors with its unique blend of art and history.