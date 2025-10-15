In the historic Hungarian town of Törökkoppany, whose name includes the word “Turk,” a recently completed archaeological excavation uncovered a Turkish bath along with its surrounding area. This significant site has now been transformed into the Turkish-Hungarian Friendship Park.

The park’s opening ceremony in Törökkoppany was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Budapest, Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu, alongside numerous Hungarian officials.

The town, which has retained the “Turk” designation in its name since the Ottoman era and is mentioned in the travel writings of the famous Ottoman explorer Evliya Çelebi, was adorned with Turkish and Hungarian flags during the event.

In her speech, Ekşioğlu emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between the two ancient peoples, highlighting that their relationship has been characterized by peace and brotherhood rather than hostility through various periods of history.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Hungarian authorities for their sensitivity and cooperation in preserving and unveiling cultural heritage in Hungary.

György Varga, Mayor of Törökkoppany and Adrian Szacjz, Deputy Chairman of the Somogy Regional Council, stated that they plan to integrate the Turkish bath monument and its surrounding area into the daily life of the town, using it as a space for community events and activities.

Additionally, the town square features a statue of Gül Baba, installed in 2001 through the efforts of then-Turkish Ambassador to Budapest Ender Arat, further symbolizing the longstanding friendship between the two nations.