American actor and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie reacted to Israel's attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza and called for a cease-fire. She shared images of the refugee camp after the attack on her personal Instagram account, stating, "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee."

"Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children," the American actress said in an Instagram post.

"Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law. By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," she said.

Last week she also reacted to the attacks on civilians in Gaza by Israel and issued a call for help.