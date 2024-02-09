Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) has launched a new project named "Opera Tour" to allow primary school-aged children to see behind the scenes of opera and ballet, learn about the stages before a performance and understand the work of the artists.

Volkan Kıran, the director of ADOB, emphasized to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent the importance of children being knowledgeable about art as one of their primary duties.

"We want to focus on our third- and fourth-grade students and carry out the Opera Tour project with them. This is not just a representation. We will involve the children in our daily routine," Kıran said.

Explaining the project, Kıran stated that initially, the director of the project, Zeynep Utku, would provide information to the children about the program in the foyer area.

"Actually, the opera stage is a huge world. Our audience leaves here just by watching a two-hour performance. We have workshops and ballet studios working until morning. Our choir, soloists and orchestra are constantly working. We want to show the children the backstage of the job," he said.

After the briefing in the foyer, Kıran explained that the children would move to the carpentry workshop, tailor shop, blacksmith shop, ballet and choir studios to see the stage work, meet the artists and have the opportunity to interact with them.

"When we go to the carpentry workshop, there won't just be our colleagues working there. There will be some surprises waiting for them. A performer wearing a carpenter's apron will start singing and mimic carving a board. There will be similar surprises in the tailor shop. Children can expect a fun activity," he said.

Kıran continued by stating that the program would end with the students expressing their views, thoughts and feelings in writing. Emphasizing that this is also an educational project, he said the project was designed with the Provincial Directorate of National Education regarding this project.

"We will host 20-25 children in each organization. We want students who are not close to opera economically or socially but have a desire to learn these arts to be here. The State Opera and Ballet is a very valuable institution in our country, and we want our students to be knowledgeable about the art branches here. In the future, when choosing their professions, a child's mind may also consider this place, saying 'I once went to an institution, someone was dancing, playing the violin, I want to be like that person,'" he added.

Kıran stated that the project would begin on Feb. 13 and because they aim to reach more children, the organization would be held every Tuesday.

He also made a call to teachers, saying: "I expect our music and art teachers, especially those working in our schools, to bring their students interested in art to the opera. Please contact us. The doors of the opera are wide open. Let them come, let's teach our children what we do, and let's start to gain the artists of the future."