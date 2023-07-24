Once a bustling public market and festive venue, the East Garage Necropolis Area in Türkiye's holiday resort Antalya has been transformed into a captivating museum.

The transformation came after the discovery of ancient rock tombs in the area, prompting the initiation of excavation works in 2008. Following extensive efforts and an investment of approximately TL 292 million ($10,832), the necropolis area has now been unveiled as a museum, offering a window into the rich cultural heritage of Antalya.

The history of the area dates back to 2005 when it served as a bustling festive and community market. However, in 2008, archaeological excavations commenced with the revelation of rock-cut tombs in the vicinity. Under the leadership of the former mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, Menderes Türel, a total of 866 tombs were unearthed from the main rock surface.

Archaeological findings from the Attaleia Necropolis unveiled that this burial site was actively used for around 700 years, dating back from the beginning of the third century B.C. to the A.D. fourth century. Subsequently, unearthed artifacts were proudly exhibited in the Antalya Archaeological Museum.

The journey toward transforming the site into a museum saw substantial progress during the tenure of the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality's current mayor, Muhittin Böcek. The ambitious project entailed covering the sprawling 9,000-square-meter (96,875-square-foot) area with a steel-construction roof. Furthermore, the ground was thoughtfully arranged to provide a glimpse of the ancient tombs, while some artifacts found during the excavations were relocated and will be displayed at the Antalya museum.

As one of Türkiye's prime tourist destinations, Antalya boasts not only natural beauty but also holds immense significance in terms of cultural heritage. Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Gökhan Yazgı emphasized the ongoing archaeological excavations in various parts of the city, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural treasures and ensuring that tourism thrives year-round. He underscored that safeguarding cultural heritage is integral to the growth of tourism.

Mayor Muhittin Böcek expressed his delight at successfully completing the project, acknowledging the immense efforts invested in the transformation. The excavation efforts uncovered over 800 rock tombs and revealed a staggering collection of 1,018 artifacts and nearly 2,000 skeletons.