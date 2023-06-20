Archaeologists in the Bavarian state of Germany have found a Bronze Age sword during excavation works in the Donau-Ries region.

According to the statement from the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments, a bronze sword dating back 3,000 years and almost retaining its shine was unearthed in the city of Nördlingen.

The sword, with a hexagonal hilt made entirely of bronze, is believed to belong to the 14th century B.C.

Archaeologists retrieved the sword from a grave that contained the remains of a male, a female, and a young person buried one after another, along with several funerary gifts. It is unknown whether the three individuals buried in the same grave were related.

Despite the labor-intensive production process of hexagonal swords and the absence of any signs of use, it is presumed that the sword was indeed used as a real weapon.

Professor Mathias Pfeil, the Bavarian Commissioner for the Protection of Artworks, emphasized the need to examine the sword and the remains for archaeologists to classify this discovery accurately.

Pfeil highlighted that the exceptional preservation of the sword up to this day is a remarkable occurrence and stated, "Discoveries of this kind are extremely rare."