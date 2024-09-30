The Türkiye Culture Route Festival has officially commenced, marking its 13th stop in Istanbul. Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this vibrant festival aims to elevate Türkiye's brand value while celebrating its rich cultural heritage. Running from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, the festival showcases an impressive array of exhibitions featuring masterpieces from globally acclaimed artists such as Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol and Sebastiao Salgado, alongside innovative works by new media artist Refik Anadol.

The festival opened with an inspiring speech from Refik Anadol, who reflected on his artistic journey: "Sixteen years ago, I first asked the question, 'Can we paint with data?' while I was at university. Since then, I have been able to bring many exhibitions created with my incredible 20-person team in Los Angeles to Istanbul." He expressed deep gratitude to his team and his wife, emphasizing, "It is a great honor for me and my team to be recognized as a leader in this field of art in a world where everything is being rethought through artificial intelligence and data."

Renowned photographer Sebastiao Salgado took to the stage next, expressing his joy at returning to Istanbul after many years. He shared his enthusiasm for exploring local museums and archives, stating, "I am thrilled to be here and showcase my work at this remarkable festival."

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy delivered a powerful address, underlining the festival's importance. He stated, "Since we took office, our primary goal has been to transform Türkiye's cultural and tourism potential into sustainable benefits for our people."

Emphasizing the interconnectedness of culture and tourism, he remarked, "Our festival serves as a platform where our culture and history, along with modern works, are showcased on a national and international stage."

Ersoy elaborated on the festival's vision, noting: "Göbeklitepe, the Atatürk Cultural Center, our folk and art music, gastronomy and digital art all find their place here. Today, we are shining a spotlight on the cultural heritage of 16 cities across our seven regions."

He concluded with a call to action, stating, "If we want to actively promote and showcase the diversity of our tourism products, the Türkiye Culture Route Festival is the key organization that enables us to achieve this goal."

With over 500 events spread across more than 110 venues during this nine-day celebration, the festival promises to be an extraordinary tribute to art and culture.

Ongoing exhibitions include a captivating display of Pablo Picasso’s works at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), featuring 170 original pieces that span his illustrious career. The Lale Museum (Tulip Museum) hosts an impressive collection of over 100 invention models by Leonardo da Vinci, showcasing the brilliance of this Renaissance genius. Sebastiao Salgado’s powerful "Genesis" exhibition is on view at MSGSÜ Tophane-i Amire, highlighting the beauty of nature through striking black-and-white photography. Additionally, Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking "Earth Dreams: Anatolia" utilizes AI to create a stunning visual experience at AKM.

Festival attendees can engage in a myriad of activities, including concerts that explore the rich tapestry of music, workshops that foster creativity and discussions that delve into the depths of artistic expression. This multifaceted celebration ensures an enriching experience for art lovers and culture enthusiasts alike, solidifying the Türkiye Culture Route Festival as a pivotal moment in Istanbul's cultural calendar.