The prize distribution ceremony of the Chughtai Art Awards 2025, held under the theme “Pakistan-Türkiye: Two States, One Nation,” took place in Istanbul on Thursday, highlighting the enduring fraternal bonds between the two countries.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Türkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sulun presided over the event, which drew participation from Deputy Mayor of Fatih Hasan Durhat, Provincial Director of National Education Dr. Murat Mücahit Yentur, officials from the Istanbul Governorship, Pakistan Consulate, representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Education, as well as students, teachers, and media representatives.

In his address, Ambassador Junaid emphasized the exemplary ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, describing them as grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and common aspirations. He noted that this year’s theme aptly captured the unity and solidarity that define bilateral relations. Commending students for their creativity, he said art is a powerful medium that connects hearts, transcends borders, and strengthens people-to-people linkages.

Deputy Governor Sulun underscored the historical, cultural, and fraternal bonds between the two nations, stressing that cultural understanding and youth engagement are key pillars in consolidating the already exemplary relationship.

First prize went to Elif Zuheyla Ataysen of Tuzla Mehmet Tekirap Anadolu Lisesi, while Zeynep Akcan from Şehit Yüzbaşı Yusuf Kenan MTL and Elda Yıldan from Göksel Baktagir GSL claimed second and third place respectively. Honorable Mentions were awarded to Sara AlMuhammad Ali from Bahattin Yıldız Anadolu Lisesi, Zehra Asya Keskin from Çatalca Fen Lisesi, and Sirda Al Muntaha from Aurach Bahattin Yıldız Anadolu Lisesi.

Named after the legendary Pakistani artist Abdul Rahman Chughtai, the Chughtai Art Awards have been organized annually by the Embassy of Pakistan in Türkiye since 2011. The competition promotes cultural exchange and artistic expression among high school students and has previously been held in Ankara, Konya, Bursa, Bitlis, Adana, and Izmir before arriving in Istanbul this year.