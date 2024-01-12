Artist Deniz Sağdıç, inspired by the motto "Art Heals," collaborated with Memorial Hospital to present an original exhibition with a focus on sustainability.

Memorial Health Group hosts portrait artworks created by transformation artist Deniz Sağdıç, who merges sustainability with art in her distinctive style. This unique exhibition aims to bridge the gap between the healing power of art and sustainability.

Artist Sağdıç produces her works using various materials such as waste blood tube caps and expired pharmaceuticals left for recycling within Memorial Hospitals.

This exhibition highlights sustainability efforts within health care institutions and offers a different perspective on the conventional perception of a "hospital."

The paintings created by the artist through the principles of recycling and upcycling express a reevaluative, environmentally friendly, and sustainable artistic platform.

'We believe in the healing power of art'

The CEO of Memorial Health Group, Bora Uludüz, mentioned in an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah that the exhibition will be available for viewing at Memorial Bahçelievler Art Gallery for two months.

“We are a firm that strongly believes in the positive impact of art, considering it to contribute significantly to the healing processes. Deniz Sağdıç's works essentially bring together sustainability with art within health care services,” Uludüz said.

Additionally, Uludüz stated that all the materials used in the exhibition are recycled, and the artworks emerge through the reclamation of materials previously utilized and collected within the hospital's health care services.

Deniz Sağdıç giving an interview in front of the portrait she created from discarded pill and medicine boxes, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

To transcend hospital image

Artist Deniz Sağdıç, aiming to inspire eco-friendly ideas, spoke exclusively to Daily Sabah.

The artist emphasized that some objects classified as waste are beautiful and special, and expressed the belief that these objects should have their lifespans extended by being transformed into works of art.

"Items such as syringes, blood tubes, pills, which have been intimidating us since our childhood, actually create a bias and are a bit frightening. I wanted to break this intimidating perception and bias." Sağdıç added.

"In fact, I tried to create a story where patients and individuals coming here for treatment could leave with a smile. At this point, I wanted to use the healing power of art." she shared.

The painting of the Palestinian baby, which particularly stands out in the exhibition, represents the artist Sağdıç's response to the world through her art.

A frame from the portrait Deniz Sağdıç created with medical waste as a reaction to the babies killed in Palestine, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 11, 2024. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

"The bombing of the hospital in Palestine and coming face to face with a baby deeply affected me, making me feel the need to say something. Of course, it's possible to express oneself by shouting or using a different language and method. However, the only path I know is art. I believed that I needed to express this through art." she emphasized

"I shared this portrait on social media along with a song related to Palestine. I achieved the desired impact, at least conveying my reaction to this situation to the whole world in some way. Everyone needs to speak out in their own language because those babies, those lives, are actually our future. We must not allow anyone to destroy this future." Sağdıç said.