Menel Hüzmeli, a mosaic artist living in Turkey's southern Hatay province, has developed a three-dimensional method that allows her to produce work that has a distinctive appearance.

Hüzmeli makes ornaments, key chains and paintings out of mosaics in her workshop in Affan district, where the historic houses of Hatay are located. She has developed a different method to add innovation to the art of mosaic, which she started 12 years ago. While the work is usually given depth with colors, Hüzmeli instead uses mosaic stones in this method.

Art lovers take great interest in the works of Hüzmeli, who processes the mosaics in three dimensions by arranging them in layers. In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Hüzmeli said that she started as an amateur and has been working as a professional in this art field for 12 years, adding: “I make a variety of mosaic artifacts, from the smallest key chains and ornaments to wall mosaics. My work is appreciated. I do my job with great love.”

She said she decided to produce distinctive work after seeing the appreciation of her ordinary works. Her first three-dimensional artwork was a gift for her son.

Hüzmeli said that she started to make new paintings after her first work exhibited good results, continuing: “After a few attempts, many beautiful works began to appear. Three-dimensional mosaics is a work of different characteristics than others. You can feel the depth I have given them when you touch it. Surely, it takes much more time than other mosaics and requires special attention. I also benefit from different disciplines of art.”

Emphasizing that she wants to introduce the Hatay mosaic to the whole world, Hüzmeli explained that she teaches on a voluntary basis and trains students.

Pointing out that she created works such as a three-dimensional version of the Eiffel Tower and Pisa Tower, Hüzmeli said: “In particular, three-dimensional work is a first in this art. I am the only one doing it here now, I do not know anyone in Turkey. There is good interest in them. I am preparing much better works. My ordinary mosaic works were sold in many cities in Turkey and the Middle East. One of my three-dimensional artworks went to Europe as a gift.”

Stating that mosaic art is very beautiful and different, Hüzmeli recommended this art to everyone.