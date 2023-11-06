I have always been intrigued by the views of my favorite historical personalities about art.

Leo Tolstoy, the renowned Russian writer and philosopher who is widely considered one of the greatest novelists in world literature and is best known for his epic novels “War and Peace” and “Anna Karenina,” is one of them. He is also my favorite author of all time, whose literary identity and works have had a profound and lasting impact on my thoughts about life.

Although he had either implicitly or explicitly revealed his views on art in his writing, his book “What is Art” is a gem giving profound and thought-provoking exploration of the nature and purpose of art in Tolstoy’s eyes. Published in 1898, this philosophical treatise delves deep into the human experience, dissecting the role of art in society, its definition and potential for both personal and societal transformation. As a writer renowned for his literary masterpieces, Tolstoy’s foray into the realm of aesthetics is a captivating endeavor.

Tolstoy begins by challenging established definitions of art that reduce it to mere aesthetics or entertainment. He believes that true art should serve a moral purpose, striving to convey feelings and ideas that have the power to unite people, elevating their spiritual and moral consciousness. He insists that true art must be morally instructive and accessible to the masses. He argues that art should convey universal emotions and be understandable to all, transcending class boundaries. While the idea of art as a morally uplifting force is admirable, Tolstoy’s strict criteria for art may be considered limiting. Many critics today accept that art serves various purposes, including entertainment, escapism and expressing personal emotions, which Tolstoy’s definition does not fully accommodate.

Also, he critiques the prevalent view that art is only accessible to the elite and insists that it must resonate with ordinary people, transcending class boundaries. In this aspect, Tolstoy’s critical stance toward much of the art of his time suggests the art created for the elite and the institutionalized art world is somewhat one-sided. His dismissal of works by renowned artists and the art establishment of his era may be seen as overly harsh and neglectful of the diversity of artistic expression. Tolstoy views the modern institutionalization of art with its professional artists and art critics supported by the upper class as the prime culprit responsible for a plethora of artworks that are degrading, meaningless and fake. He writes: “Becoming ever poorer and poorer in subject matter and more unintelligible in form, the art of the upper classes, in its latest productions, has even lost all the characteristics of art and has been replaced by imitations of art.”

It is worth noting Tolstoy has a harsh saying on the construction of the modern art discussions, which are still ongoing, “The majority of people who are in sympathy with me, do not understand the productions of the new art, simply because there is nothing in it to understand and because it is bad art.” His harsh critique includes musical composition, as well. Tolstoy, who is known to hate going to theaters to see ballet and operas, judges Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” as bad art since the work cannot be viewed as religious art nor does it unite people in one feeling; rather, he says, the fifth symphony is “long, confused and artificial.”

Another central theme of “What is Art” is Tolstoy’s emphasis on the authenticity of an artist’s work. He asserts that the artist’s sincerity, the emotional connection with their subject matter and the ability to evoke genuine emotion in the audience are the key criteria for evaluating the value of art. Tolstoy’s argument for art as a means of communication and the artist as a transmitter of emotion is both compelling and revolutionary.

Furthermore, Tolstoy addresses the dichotomy between art for art’s sake and art with a social mission. He argues that art cannot be isolated from the social context in which it is created and experienced. Art, in his view, must strive to promote moral and spiritual values that uplift and unite humanity. He provides a powerful critique of art that serves the interests of the privileged and perpetuates inequality.

Tolstoy’s prose is both eloquent and persuasive, reflecting his deep moral convictions and intellectual rigor. His exploration of art is not confined to literature but extends to other forms of creative expression, including music, painting and architecture. He seamlessly weaves examples from various artistic disciplines into his argument, making it accessible to a broad audience.

While “What is Art?” may not provide definitive answers to its question, it encourages readers to reflect on the transformative potential of art in our lives. Tolstoy’s keen insights into the ethical dimensions of art make this work an enduring and relevant philosophical masterpiece. His vision of art as a force capable of fostering empathy, unity and spiritual growth continues to resonate with those who seek to understand and appreciate the profound impact of art on the human experience.

Unlike many works of aesthetics, which tend to be overly abstract and dense, using technical terms from philosophy and layering of sophisticated concepts, Leo Tolstoy’s book is clear-cut, employing language and ideas anybody interested in the subject can understand.

Ultimately, we receive clear answers to what Tolstoy regards as good art. In a nutshell, art has three qualities: clarity, sincerity and authenticity. Another interesting aspect of Tolstoy’s opinions on art is that the work of art must create sincere religious feelings and engender the brotherhood of man. As examples of sound art, he indicates Charles Dickens, Victor Hugo, Dostoevsky and the painter Jean-François Millet.

“What is art?” in conclusion, is an intellectual journey that invites readers to reevaluate their understanding of art, challenging conventional definitions and urging a deeper exploration of the moral and spiritual dimensions of creativity from the eyes of a great author and an essential read for anyone interested in the intersection of philosophy, aesthetics and human nature.