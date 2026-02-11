As European museums return looted Benin bronzes, the centuries-old craft that produced ⁠some of Africa's finest and most ⁠significant heritage objects is struggling to survive in the Nigerian city where it began.

Nigeria is seeking to reclaim the thousands of intricate sculptures ​and castings stolen by British soldiers during their 1897 ​raid ⁠on the then-independent Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria.

For generations, bronze casting in Benin City was a hereditary occupation tied to royal patronage and ritual. Today, casters say the tradition is fading as rising costs, limited support and a younger generation drawn to quick wealth thin their ranks.

"That urge to get rich quickly is a major reason bronze casting is declining. Interest is no longer driven by the beauty of the work," said Benin resident Chukwuma Okowudibia.

Craft Traditions

The craft has always been ⁠dangerous ⁠and labor-intensive. West Ihama, who has practiced for six decades, said it was commonly passed down through families, but low returns and migration were pushing young people away.

The few who remain are struggling to stay afloat.

Kelly Omodamwen, 32, from a casting dynasty, said the cost of producing artifacts had surged while access to raw materials was harder as dealers prefer exporting scrap metal. He has four interns but fears the pipeline is ⁠drying up.

"If they saw their predecessors earn a good living, they would want to follow the craft too," he said.

Igun Street, the historic centre of Benin City's artisan metalworkers, has ​also emptied out. Where the air was once thick with the smell of ​molten metal, workshops have given way to shops and bars. Museum officials say the shift shows how the royal craft is being pushed ⁠from ‌its traditional ‌home.

"There may be no more than one or ⁠two houses still producing unless the government and ‌traditional rulers step in," said Mark Olaitan, curator of the National Museum Benin.

A few young ​artists, like 23-year-old Ebere Chukwudi, ⁠remain committed. "It's how I express myself. I see myself ⁠taking it further," she said.

But patience for skilled work is dwindling, said veteran wood ⁠carver John Igbineweka. "(It) ​requires time and sacrifice. Younger generations have too many distractions."