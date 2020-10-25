Wooden and adobe houses in the Kargınışıklar neighborhood of western Manisa province's Demirci district have become an off-the-beaten-track location for photography enthusiasts for their amazing architecture.

The community of 1,200 people is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the district but experiences an intensity of visitors, especially on weekends. The interest of those wanting to photograph adjacent wooden houses on the rocky land pleases the residents of the neighborhood.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Osman Altun, one of the locals, said that the homes that attract visitors' attention are about 300 years old, adding: “These are houses where families live through their own means. Many years ago, they were built with the facilities of that time. This view is very interesting to outsiders.”

Indicating that the community lives on the carpeting and farming industries, Altun stated: “I think our neighborhood has the best view among the villages of Demirci. Some say our neighborhood resembles an ancient city, while others say it resembles houses in Nepal and Pakistan. The people living here are happy with their lives. We expect this place to be protected and restored and given a more beautiful view.”

Ibrahim Yıldız, another resident of the Kargınışıklar, noted that interest in the neighborhood has grown because visitors share their photos on social media. “People who see them on the internet get curious and come here. This place is at least 200 to 300 years old. At that time, these houses were made of adobe and wood, and they have survived to this day,” he said.