On Tuesday evening, at his Brooklyn home, Paul Auster, the American novelist and screenwriter, passed away at the age of 77 due to complications from lung cancer. The New York Times relayed this information, quoting close friend and author Jacki Lyden.

The New Jersey-born writer was known for a string of acclaimed works, including "The New York Trilogy" and "The Book of Illusions."

"We are very sad to hear of the death of Booker Prize shortlistee Paul Auster, whose work touched readers and influenced writers all over the world, and whose generosity was felt in just as many quarters," the Booker Prizes posted on social media platform X.

The literary body shortlisted his book "4 3 2 1" for its award in 2017.

The author of more than 30 books, including poetry and memoirs, told Reuters in 2011 that he liked to write by hand in notebooks and then produce the finished copy on a typewriter rather than a computer.

"I feel more alive when I'm working," he said.

"I am convinced that writing is a kind of illness. Who would want to spend his life sitting in a room, putting words on paper? It's a strange occupation. You got to have a great taste for solitude."