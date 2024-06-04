The Bangladesh Water Lily Day was celebrated in Beyşehir, Konya, on June 1, 2024. The event, organized by the Honorary Bangladesh Consulate in Konya and the Beyşehir Culture and Tourism Association, brought together people from both countries to honor the national flower of Bangladesh, a symbol of purity, beauty and resilience.

The water lily emblem was adopted shortly after independence in 1971. It features a water lily at the center, surrounded by rice sheaves on either side. Above the lily are four stars and three intertwined jute leaves. The water lily, the national flower of Bangladesh, represents the many rivers flowing through the country. Rice, the staple food of Bangladesh, symbolizes the nation’s agriculture. The four stars signify the four founding principles of the republic enshrined in the Bangladesh Constitution: nationalism, socialism, democracy and secularism.

Deniz Bulkur, the honorary consul of Bangladesh in Konya, has lived in Bangladesh for over 16 years, playing a role in passing on the historically rooted and culturally based friendship and ties between the two countries to future generations. The Bangladesh Water Lily Day event took place as a result of discussions initiated by Bulkur, who believed that the white water lily, which grows in Beyşehir, Konya, and is the national emblem of Bangladesh, would add significance to the bonds of friendship between the two sister countries.

The event was attended by M. Amanul Haq, ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Ankara, Mohammed Nore Alam, consul general in Istanbul, Deniz Bulkur, honorary consul of Konya and Bangladeshi citizens living in Ankara and Konya.

Beyşehir Culture and Tourism Association President Mustafa Büyükkafalı presents a gift to Consul General Mohammed Nore-Alam, Konya, Türkiye, June 1, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Bangladesh Consul General)

The program began with planting five saplings in the Beyşehir Lake Water Lily Garden. A boat tour of Beyşehir Lake followed, during which Bengali water lily songs were played, and photos were taken with the white water lilies. Guests were served organic herbal teas produced by KAZI & KAZI, Bangladesh's leading tea producer, made from plants grown in the country's fertile soil.

Water lily: Shapla

Shapla, meaning "water lily" in Bengali, is the national flower of Bangladesh, holding deep cultural significance. The delicate white or pink petals represent purity, both spiritual and physical.

Bangladesh is a land of abundant rivers and wetlands, where the Shapla flourishes. This inherent connection to water bodies imbues the flower with a powerful message of resilience. Just as the Shapla gracefully rises above murky waters, its unyielding beauty symbolizes the Bangladeshi spirit. The nation has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, but like the Shapla, its people have demonstrated remarkable strength and perseverance in overcoming adversity.

The abundance of water lilies in the country's aquatic environments, such as rivers, ponds and marshes, reflects the resilience and strength of the Bangladeshi people, who thrive in sometimes challenging conditions. Just as the water lily rises above murky waters, Bangladesh has shown determination in overcoming numerous historical challenges.

In Bengali religious traditions, particularly Buddhism and Hinduism, the Shapla is associated with enlightenment and the pursuit of a higher state of being. These beliefs are reflected in art and literature, where the Shapla often adorns depictions of deities or serves as a metaphor for spiritual growth.

The Shapla has served as a muse for generations of Bangladeshi artists, poets and writers. Its delicate form and soft colors juxtaposed against calm waters inspire metaphors for the coexistence of beauty and serenity amidst life's struggles. The flower's presence evokes a sense of peace and tranquility, reminding Bangladeshis of the inherent beauty that surrounds them, even in challenging times.