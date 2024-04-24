The celebration of the 54th Independence and National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Istanbul was marked by a fervent tribute to the nation's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and a reaffirmation of the country's commitment to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Consul General Mohammed Nore-Alam and his wife, Farzana Haque Boby, hosted the event while Ambassador Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Deputy Governor Özlem Boztürk, other consul generals, members of the Consular Corps, and Turkish dignitaries attended the event.

During the commemoration, which honored the sacrifices of millions of martyrs and freedom fighters, Consul General Mohammed Nore-Alam highlighted Bangladesh's vision of realizing Bangabandhu's dream of a "Sonar Bangla" ("Golden Bengal") – a prosperous and secular nation free from poverty and discrimination.

The Consul General Mohammed Nore-Alam and his wife, Farzana Haque Boby, hosted the event while Ambassador Ayşe Sözen Usluer, Deputy Governor Özlem Boztürk, other consul generals, members of the Consular Corps and Turkish dignitaries attended the event, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Consulate General of Bangladesh)

"From a war-ravaged, impoverished country in 1971, Bangladesh has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Through our inclusive and integrated development strategies and people's welfare-centric and forward-looking policies, we have achieved rapid, sustained economic growth, robust infrastructural development, resilient social transformation and self-reliance. We are on track to transform our country into a technology and knowledge-based developed country by 2041 and to build a prosperous and climate-resilient delta by the year 2100," Nore-Alam said during his opening speech.

"Bangabandhu's foreign policy dictum 'Friendship to all, malice towards none' – resonates with Turkish great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's maxim: 'Peace at home, peace in the world.' Bangladesh has always been an ardent supporter of peaceful coexistence, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, and to the maintenance of global peace and security. We always strive to uphold human rights and the rule of law, maintaining racial, social and religious harmony and creating equal opportunities for all to build an inclusive society," he added.

A stand consisting of traditional handicrafts unique to Bangladesh was present at the reception, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Consulate General of Bangladesh)

"With this spirit of humanity, Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims who were forcibly displaced from their homeland in Myanmar in 2017. We count on enhanced support from the international community for their safe and dignified return to their motherland. We are grateful to the Turkish Government and people for their forthcoming role in extending solidarity and support to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh," he remarked.

He also emphasized the shared historical narrative, particularly during the Turkish War of Independence, exemplifying the solidarity and unity between the peoples of Bengal and Türkiye.

Also, the national poet of Bangladesh, Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem "Kemal Pasha," written in 1921, praising the valor and heroism of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, was mentioned in the night. The poem reads as:

"Brother Kemal, the desperate son of a frenzied mother

Has gone furious, so the devils' dens are full of hue and cry

Looking for self-protection everywhere;

Kemal, what a wonder you've worked!

Ho Ho Kemal, what a wonder you've worked!"

A stand consisting of traditional handicrafts unique to Bangladesh was present at the reception in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 24, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Consulate General of Bangladesh)

"This year, we are celebrating 50 years of establishing bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Türkiye. On this golden jubilee celebration, we would like to renew our pledge to elevate our bilateral relations to a strategic partnership level," the consul general highlighted.

A stand consisting of traditional handicrafts unique to Bangladesh was present at the reception. Following the speech of the Consul General, a performance featuring traditional dances was showcased and traditional meals were served.