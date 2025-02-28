In a city famed for graffiti and murals, rival exhibitions in Belgrade showcasing the impact of British street artist Banksy have led to a colorful debate over the commercialization of street art.

Banksy – whose identity is publicly unknown and the subject of feverish speculation – has crossed the globe for decades painting clandestine murals in public spaces, including in the occupied West Bank, London and Los Angeles.

The artist almost never provides official endorsement for exhibits showcasing his works.

But in Belgrade, there are two galleries showcasing his work.

At one show – simply entitled "Banksy" – the collection mainly features prints and posters, including album covers for various musicians, collaborations with Greenpeace and an alternative opening sequence for the popular series "The Simpsons," which the artist adapted.

Effigies of famous comic characters Homer Simpson and Lisa Simpson are displayed as a woman visits a gallery where an exhibition of the famous elusive artist Banksy is displayed, Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 26, 2025. (AFP Photo)

There, visitors have flooded social media with pictures taken next to the model of a bomb made famous in several Banksy murals.

The show, with entrance tickets costing up to 1,300 dinars ($11.60) has been organized by Slovenia's Deva Puri Gallery. Curator David Rjazancev spent a decade working on the project, which provides visitors with a multimedia tour focusing on Banky's works.

Rjazancev said the exhibition has relied on borrowed artworks from galleries, museums and private collections after verifying their authenticity.

The show has faced some criticism and led to the creation of a rival free exhibition.

Nemanja Janjic, the curator of the rival showcase entitled "Fake Banksy, Real Message," said he was struck by the charging of entrance fees without the artist's consent, which flew in the face of Banksy's anti-establishment message.

"His art is, above all, a critique of consumerism, elitism and profit, with a clear message that art should be accessible to everyone," Janjic said.

A woman visits a gallery where an alternative and free exhibition showcases the work of the famous elusive artist Banksy, Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At Janjic's show, visitors can destroy art prints using a paper shredder in an homage to recreating "Love Is in the Bin" – Banksy's 2018 art intervention at Sotheby's London, where his painting self-destructed immediately after being sold.

"His works are not meant for mass consumption ... he is not a capitalist, nor is he commercial," a Belgrade resident who introduced herself as Vanja told Agence France-Presse (AFP) after leaving the "Fake Banksy" exhibit.

Belgrade has long been famous for its street art with the city's walls home to portraits of warlords, rock stars and poets along with nationalist odes to Russia and claims on neighboring Kosovo.

During recent student-led protests, demonstrators have also re-imagined Banksy's famous girl reaching for a heart-shaped, red balloon mural to include a bloody handprint – the symbol of the anti-corruption movement.