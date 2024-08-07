The globally celebrated graffiti artist Banksy has revealed a new London artwork featuring two elephants peeking through blocked windows.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art, which features two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out toward each other, on Instagram on Tuesday.

The artwork is in southwest London near Chelsea and appears to be painted on the side of a house.

It comes Monday after Banksy revealed artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond.

The piece features a silhouette of a goat painted on top of a ledge with rocks falling below it and a CCTV camera pointed toward the animal.

Banksy did not write a caption for either Instagram post, which caused fans to speculate on the meaning of the artwork.

The artworks follow the artist’s migrant boat installation, which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as "trivializing” small boat crossings and "vile,” but the artist responded by saying his reaction was "a bit over the top.”

The Bristol artist said it was the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities after it had rescued unaccompanied children at sea, which he deemed "vile and unacceptable.”

In March, the artist created a tree mural in north London, which saw a tree cut back with green paint sprayed behind it to give the impression of foliage.

A stencil of a person holding a pressure hose was also sketched onto the building.

The vivid paint color matched that used by Islington Council for street signs in the area.