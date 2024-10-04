For over 20 years, Başak Ertaş has been a vibrant force in the realm of ballet and modern dance. Graduating with top honors from the Modern Dance Department of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University in 2005, Ertaş further refined her artistic vision at prestigious schools in Vienna and Paris. Her commitment to excellence continued with her pedagogical training at New Bulgarian University, where she became a certified instructor of the esteemed Russian Vaganova Method, specializing in various facets of ballet and dance.

Throughout her teaching career, Ertaş has prepared countless students for conservatory entrance exams and has brought numerous choreographies to life onstage. Her extensive experience in nurturing talent has made her a respected mentor in the dance community.

Recognizing a significant need for high-quality costumes that align with her choreographic vision, she founded Ada Kostüm. This innovative costume company specializes in custom designs, including professional ballet tutus, dance costumes and gymnastics leotards, making waves in both Turkish and international dance circles.

Ertaş's influence extends beyond costume design; she has established valuable partnerships with several prestigious ballet schools across Europe. Among these institutions are the Paris Opera Ballet School, founded in 1713 and known as one of the oldest ballet schools in the world, which serves as a primary training ground for dancers of the Paris Opera, and the Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan, associated with the renowned La Scala Opera and recognized for its significant reputation in the ballet world.

Through her collaborations with these esteemed schools, Ertaş supplies unique costumes that enhance the artistic expression of their students, supporting their educational missions and enriching performances.

With her inspiring motto, “You dream it; we make it happen,” Başak Ertaş continues to empower aspiring dancers, helping them turn their stage dreams into reality. Her unwavering dedication and innovative spirit have solidified her position as an indispensable figure in the ballet and dance landscape, inspiring the next generation of artists to reach new heights.