Bella Hadid, the 26-year-old fashion model, recently shared a candid glimpse into her ongoing battle with health issues, including Lyme disease, that has significantly impacted her life for more than half of her years. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Hadid unveiled a series of photos featuring medical records and a deeply reflective statement recounting her journey through chronic illness.

In her Instagram caption, Hadid expressed her growth and resilience, noting that the younger version of herself who endured suffering would be proud of the person she has become today. She extended gratitude to her mother for unwaveringly standing by her side, offering protection, support and most importantly, belief, throughout her challenging journey.

Among the images shared in her post, one medical document dated February 2014 chronicles the multitude of health struggles that Hadid faced at that time. The list of ailments included fatigue, attention deficit disorder, memory disturbances, depression, sleep disorders, headaches, disequilibrium, nightmares, muscular weakness, chest pain and palpitations. The document's summary noted that, even at the age of 17, she consistently felt unwell.

Hadid's reflection doesn't shy away from acknowledging the toll that her health battles took on her mental and physical well-being. She recounted the challenges of navigating these issues while striving to succeed in her career and fulfill familial and personal expectations. She conveyed her complex emotions about being simultaneously blessed with opportunities and love, yet burdened with a relentless state of illness.