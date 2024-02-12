After teasing her new album during a Super Bowl commercial, American superstar Beyonce dropped two tracks from the second act of her Renaissance project. In the ad aired by Verizon during the game, the pop singer endeavored to break the internet by introducing a "Beyonce AI" robot, launching Bar-Bey, and delivering the first-ever space performance by flying a rocket.

At the end of the advert, Beyonce tells co-star Tony Hale: "Okay, they ready. Drop the new music."

Beyonce, who watched the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas alongside her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, posted a video on her Instagram teasing "Act II" moments after the advert aired.

The album, which appears to lean into a country theme, is set to be released on March 29.

The 42-year-old then released two songs titled "Texas Hold 'Em," referencing the poker game named after the singer's home state, and "16 Carriages."

Fans have eagerly been anticipating a new project from Beyonce, who initially released "Act I: Renaissance" in July 2022, later revealing it was part of a three-act project.

In December, Beyonce released a new single titled My House to commemorate the "opening weekend" of the Renaissance tour film which followed the music superstar on her 39-date world tour of the Grammy-winning album.

The music announcement comes months after the childhood home of Beyonce was saved from burning down after emergency crews were called to the Texan house on Christmas Day.

Beyonce's family bought the home in 1982 and lived there until she was 5 years old.