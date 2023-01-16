A civilization that ushered a new period with its conquests, the Ottoman Empire had many traditions that have lasted to this day. It was a sui generis empire known for both traditions, as well as cultural perspectives and courtesy.

During those times, the state considered it a duty to serve all living beings because they loved them and because they are created by Allah. They blended their love of nature with their traditions and customs, and reflected them in the period they were in. In that sense, the bird palaces, in other words, birdhouses, which you will come across on many historical streets of Istanbul, reflect this compassionate Ottoman psyche.

The bird palaces were designed by artists of the period to create a conducive environment for birds to seek shelter. The birdhouses, which date back to the 13th and 14th centuries, were built in line with the period's architectural style. Located in places such as houses, mosques, fountains, madrasas, baths, inns, libraries and tombs, they were the results of an extremely sophisticated concept both in terms of aesthetics and humanity. They also reflected a spiritual aspect. It was believed that those who built these small houses would be blessed for their good deeds.

The French traveler Jean De Thevenot, who traveled in countries where the Ottoman Empire ruled in the 17th century, wrote about birdhouses in his travel book, “...their benevolence extends to animals and birds. Many people go to markets every day to buy birds and release them. According to what they say, the spirits of these birds will witness their virtues in the presence of Allah on the Day of Judgment.” It also helped in instilling a love for animals among the public. People gave these houses names such as “birdhouse,” “dove hut” and “sparrow palace.”

On the other hand, French traveler and painter Antoine-Laurent Castellan noted in his work published in 1812, “Turks respect the elderly and children and show mercy to animals. Storks and swallows can nest in birdhouses without fear of being shooed away. Dogs run loose on the streets, and people walk among them, carrying meat to feed cats and dogs.”

German Gen. Helmuth von Moltke also gave place to this concept in his memoirs, “Turks extend their benevolence even toward animals. There is a cat hospital in Üsküdar and a nursing place for pigeons in the courtyard of Bayezid Mosque.” These small ornamental houses were placed in the most visible part of the building, and the houses were embroidered with lace.

On the evidence of this love and compassion toward living things in the Ottoman Empire is the Gurabahane-i Laklakan, which was established in Bursa in the 19th century. Gurabahane-i Laklakan is the first animal hospital of the Ottoman Empire, which was established for the treatment and care of migratory birds, especially storks.

It is also known that 28th Ottoman Sultan Selim III ordered two birdhouses in the form of mansions be built on the walls of Selimiye Mosque, located on the Anatolian part of the Bosporus, just opposite Üsküdar's Selimiye Barracks.

The birdhouses were usually built on the sun-exposed parts of buildings in corners without the wind menace, located at heights beyond the average human's reach, in a way that birds could feel comfortable and be protected. At that time, they were commonly made of brick, tile, stone and mortar; yet there were also birdhouses made of wood. However, wooden birdhouses did not survive due to the erosion of such structures and fires. The purpose of these lovely birdhouses, which Turks maintained until the 19th century, was to provide shelter for these birds, which fly free in the skies but were yet so delicate and defenseless.

The most beautiful of these can be seen on the facades of Selimiye, Ayazma and Yeni Valide mosques in Üsküdar, while on the European part of Istanbul, in Fatih National Library, Seyyid Hasan Pasha Madrasa, Eyüp Mosque and on the facade of the mausoleum next to the Laleli Mosque. At the time, these small birdhouses were thought to be miniatures of the original buildings, and people did not think that they were built for birds at first glance.

The birdhouse in Merzifonlu Kara Mustafa Pasha Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2022. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

Some of these birdhouses, which are unique in the world, were added to the buildings later, while others were built together during building construction. These days, there are no examples of such structures.

The Ottoman tradition of compassion for living creatures was not limited to these birdhouses. Each tomb had water bowls made of marble in cemeteries for animals to drink to quench their thirst, a tradition that continues to this day.