Ozer Tetik, a 39-year-old bodybuilding coach, has spent many years not only in gyms but also on film and TV sets. About three years ago, after leaving a TV series, he underwent an image change. He realized he resembled the "Wolverine" character when a child pointed it out to him, which led him to explore the character online and notice similarities in facial features and body structure.

Ozer Tetik poses for a photo as Wolverine, Türkiye, June 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

Embracing this resemblance, Tetik made small adjustments to his appearance and had "claws" specially made, gradually becoming known as the "Turkish Wolverine." Participating in events across various cities in Türkiye as this character, Tetik has garnered significant attention, especially from young people, with his social media presence and poses that rival scenes from movies.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Tetik recalled growing a mustache upon a director's request during an acting job three years ago. Reflecting on the prevalence of similar appearances on set, he decided to shave his mustache, noting that many were trying to become famous by maintaining such a look. His decision led to a child to compare him to Wolverine, prompting Tetik to acknowledge the resemblance and affirm his new identity.

Ozer Tetik resembles Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character, Türkiye, June 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

Tetik expressed happiness over the public's interest, sharing content on social media, where he emulates Wolverine's actions and poses. He emphasized that his initial aim was simply to have fun, noting the joy of leaving positive memories for people. He also mentioned his family's approval of his newfound recognition, with his three children pleased that their father is likened to a hero.

Tetik's transformation into a local Wolverine and Omer Aslan's emergence as 'Konya's John Wick' illustrate how resembling iconic characters can propel individuals to unexpected fame. Tetik's journey from actor to accidental celebrity is driven by his resemblance to a beloved character and his desire to entertain and inspire.

Meanwhile, Omer Aslan, a physical education teacher from Konya, discovered his striking resemblance to Keanu Reeves' character John Wick after attracting attention in Istanbul in 2021. His popularity surged when people in Eminönü sought photos with him and an Iranian director noticed him on a film set nearby.

Ozer Tetik as Wolverine, Türkiye, June 30, 2024. (AA Photo)

Embracing his resemblance, Aslan adopted John Wick's style and began creating videos in his local dialect to promote Konya's culture and values, gaining traction on social media. Both stories underscore the power of perception and the unexpected turns life can take, intertwining personal identity with popular culture.