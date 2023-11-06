To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Türkiye's republic, the Borusan Kocabıyık Foundation has launched an extensive exhibition titled "A Vision to Shape the Future" in Istanbul.

The exhibition, running from Nov. 1 to March 3, sheds light on the classical societal changes during the early republic period.

Focusing on the years from 1922 to 1942, the exhibition explores various cultural disciplines such as literature, music, graphic design, architectural design, stage and visual arts, museology and archaeology. It brings together the essence of this transformative period and its impact on contemporary life, emphasizing the national struggle and its aftermath. Borusan Contemporary, on the other hand, has played a significant role in making this exhibition possible.

The paintings depict the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, at "A Vision to Shape the Future," Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Borusan)

Curated by Izzeddin Çalışlar and with project consultation by Haluk Oral, the exhibition offers a multidimensional perspective on the societal transformation of the era. The exhibition, designed by PATTU, not only delves into the artistic products of the time but also explores the period within the academic discipline of art history, highlighting its aesthetic and social significance.

This enriching exhibition provides visitors with a profound experience, exploring the cultural symbols of everyday life. Among the more than 500 exhibits, there are original and digital works, documents and ephemera sourced from cultural and art institutions, galleries, personal archives and foundations. Türkiye's prominent organizations like Salt, Istanbul Research Institute and Yapı Kredi Historical Archive have contributed significantly to this extraordinary collection.

Zeynep Hamedi, chairperson of the board of directors at the Borusan Kocabıyık Foundation, shared her inspiration behind the exhibition, reflecting the foundation's commitment to repaying the debt of gratitude owed to the country. She expressed gratitude to all the supporters, partners and units of the foundation who contributed to bringing this valuable project to life.

Erkan Kafadar, CEO of Borusan Group, expressed immense pride in celebrating the republic's centenary through this meaningful exhibition. Culture and art have always been integral themes for the Borusan Group and this exhibition exemplifies their dedication to supporting Türkiye's cultural development.

Canan Ercan Çelik, general secretary of the Borusan Kocabıyık Foundation, highlighted the exhibition's role in showcasing Türkiye's modernization and social transformation. Through unique perspectives on social life, equality, culture and art, the exhibition offers insight into Atatürk's essence and the Republican revolutions. It aims to provide visitors of all ages with an immersive experience, enabling them to "see," "hear" and "feel" the republic from various angles.

The "A Vision to Shape the Future" exhibition, encapsulating the spirit of the era through original works, documents, ephemera and digital experiences, welcomes visitors for free at Galataport Istanbul O2 Block.