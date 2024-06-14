Hit TV romance series "Bridgerton" has boosted the U.K. economy by 275 million pounds ($350.7 million) over the course of five years, Netflix has claimed.

The streaming service says the Regency-style drama, which premiered the final half of its third series on Thursday and was produced by U.S.-based company Shondaland, has supported 5,000 local businesses over the past five years.

Shondaland chief executive Shonda Rhimes will open trading at the London Stock Exchange on Friday to celebrate the figures.

The 54-year-old said, "The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings.

"The shows have also had a seismic impact on the U.K. economy, boosting it by 250 million pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses.

"It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder."

The figure was calculated in-house by Netflix and includes direct and indirect spending, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency understands, through money spent with other companies and them buying things to make for the production.

The figure does not include other benefits from "Bridgerton," which was filmed in London and Bath, such as increased employee earnings or themed events and activities around the TV show such as a high tea experience, themed tours and tourism, or any shop selling merchandise.

Anna Mallett, vice president of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) production at Netflix, said: "The 'Bridgerton' universe is another example of Shonda Rhimes' genius as a storyteller and her global influence.

"We're so excited about the part we've played in bringing these stories to the world.

"As well as an economic boost, the shows have had a huge cultural impact.

"The U.K. is our home and this is one part of our huge investment in creating stories our members will love."

Julia Hoggett, chief executive, London Stock Exchange plc, said she was "thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact" of the film and creative industries in the U.K.

Part two of "Bridgerton" season three is available to stream on Netflix.