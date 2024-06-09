The students of the Yunus Emre Institute's center in London embarked on a cultural tour in Istanbul. As part of this initiative, the London YEE calligraphy class students and their instructors met with calligraphy artists in Istanbul.

Calligraphy instructor Gülnaz Mahboob stated, "Calligraphy is not just an art; it is also therapy for some people. There is great interest in calligraphy in London and people come to Istanbul to see the origins of calligraphy."

Nineteen British students, aspiring to improve themselves in the field of calligraphy and taught by the calligraphy instructor Gülnaz Mahboob from the representation of the Yunus Emre Institute in London, arrived in Türkiye as part of the "Traditional Arts Trip: Istanbul" program. The students were hosted in Istanbul and visited mosques showcasing examples of calligraphy. The third day of the tour included a visit to Istanbul University, with the students accompanied by YEE President Abdurrahman Aliy.

Reflecting on their visits, Ayşe Kaya, the event coordinator of the London Yunus Emre Institute, commented: "We came to Istanbul with a group of 27 people from London for sightseeing. In London, we introduce Turkish culture, history and language through classes such as marbling and calligraphy. We came here with our calligraphy students and instructor because we have students eager enough to receive certification. Today, along with our president Abdurrahman Aliy, we are at Istanbul University as his guests. We will be in Istanbul for six days. So far, we have visited Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Sultanahmet and saw our tiles in Sokullu Mehmet Pasha and visited our instructors."

Kaya highlighted the high demand for courses in London and emphasized that today's students have come to Istanbul to receive certification. "We are here today with our certification students because we have two classes in calligraphy, one for advanced level and one for beginners, both of which are in high demand. Both classes are fully booked. It is said about Istanbul, 'The Quran was revealed in Mecca, recited in Egypt and written in Istanbul.' Since the most beautiful calligraphic writings are here, we have brought all our students from London here to show them the best examples," she explained.

Gülnaz Mahboob, having immersed herself in the vibrant calligraphic tradition of Istanbul under the guidance of master calligrapher Hasan Çelebi, now brings the essence of Istanbul-style calligraphy to the streets of London. Reflecting on her journey, she shared: "15 years ago, I began a transformative voyage to Istanbul to learn calligraphy directly from Hasan Çelebi. Teaching at the Yunus Emre Institute is my way of preserving the rich tradition of Islamic calligraphy. Over the past decade, our calligraphy courses have expanded, now encompassing both classical and Istanbul-style teachings. Our students, regardless of their background, are drawn to the beauty of calligraphy, finding solace and inspiration in its strokes. It is not just an art form; for many, it's therapy. The allure of calligraphy resonates strongly in London, with enthusiasts often making pilgrimages to Istanbul to experience its origins firsthand."

The London YEE art students and future calligraphers will continue their stay in Istanbul until June 11. During the program, they will visit various artists and historical palaces, museums and institutes renowned for calligraphy and illumination arts, in addition to visits to cultural landmarks such as Hagia Sophia, Sultanahmet, Eyüp Sultan, Nusretiye, Kılıçlar, Rüstempaşa and Sokullu mosques, where exemplary Turkish arts are displayed.

Furthermore, they will visit the Kitap Şifahane (Book Hospital) under the Presidency of the Turkish Manuscripts Institution at the Rami Library to learn about manuscript conservation, followed by a close examination of centuries-old manuscripts. The London YEE art students and future calligraphers will also participate in a workshop on making miniature books using traditional methods.