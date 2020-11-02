No long-haul flight, no entry fee, no face masks, no risk: This is one New York exhibition that it takes mere seconds to visit.

In a new pandemic-age online exhibition, New York's Brooklyn Museum is displaying costumes from the popular show "The Crown" not in its real rooms but online.

At thequeenandthecrown.com, visitors walk through the doors of the museum to see and learn about the iconic period costumes from the popular Netflix show. The exhibition also highlights pieces from the "The Queen's Gambit" miniseries about a chess prodigy.

Curated in collaboration with the streaming service, the exhibition is free of charge online until Dec. 13 and is opening just two weeks before "The Crown" heads into its highly anticipated fourth season with the arrival of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

Still shot from the online exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Opened in 1887, the Brooklyn Museum is New York's second-largest gallery and houses both scientific and ethnological collections, as well as art from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

The exhibition comes as the museum was forced to auction off numerous exhibits to raise needed funds following major revenue losses due to reduced visitor numbers during the pandemic.

The pandemic has been hitting the cultural sector in the U.S. hard for months. Major auction houses, meanwhile, are also affected and have largely moved their traditional autumn auctions online.

Since the end of August, museums in New York, almost all of which had been closed since March, have been allowed to gradually reopen under strict conditions.

The Metropolitan Museum, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the Guggenheim Museum and the Whitney Museum, among others, have since opened up again. The pandemic had turned New York into a global epicenter of the outbreak in April.