In commemoration of International Women's Day, the consulate general of the Federal Republic of Germany hosted the "Art for Women" exhibition, spearheaded by Consul General Johannes Regenbrecht and curated by his wife, Tanja Regenbrecht. Numerous diplomats and artists serving in Istanbul were welcomed to the captivating consulate building.

As part of their series of events to mark this special day, the festivities commenced with a "Dying to Divorce" screening, directed by Chloe Fairweather, previously showcased at the Human Rights Film Festival Berlin. Following this, a concert featuring the Istanbul Consular Corps (ICC), including Consul General Johannes Regenbrecht on flute, was organized as part of the event series.

The culminating event of the celebration, "Art for Women," marked the Regenbrechts' first-ever hosting of an exhibition in this domain. The proceeds were pledged to Mor Çatı, a women's shelter organization. The Regenbrechts encouraged attendees to support this worthy cause by acquiring the artworks, emphasizing the significance of this charitable endeavor.

The German Consul General Johannes Regenbrech speaks during the opening of the exhibition "Art for Women," Istanbul, Türkiye, March 13, 2024. (Photo by Buse Keskin)

Curated by artist Gülin Hayat Topdemir, the exhibition features paintings by female artists conveying women's emotions through their unique perspectives. Topdemir, known for sharing narratives of the female experience in her works, employs the chiaroscuro technique, a regional lighting method dating back to the Renaissance, to depict various emotional states through different female identities.

Topdemir highlighted how the paintings by her students, originating from diverse cultural, religious, and linguistic backgrounds, converge on the theme of womanhood. Notably, among the exhibited artworks, Tanja Regenbrecht's painting, particularly the piece titled "Pray for Ukraine," stood out.