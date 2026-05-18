Isabel Fernandez, director of the documentary "The Builders of Alhambra" about the Alhambra Palace constructed during the Emirate of Granada, says the film has generated significant interest throughout the Islamic world.

The documentary was screened for cinemagoers at the Adapazarı Cultural Center (AKM) as part of the May cultural and arts events organized by the Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality.

Following the screening, Fernandez participated in the “Bir Film Bir Söyleşi” (“One Film, One Discussion”) program, where she shared the architectural and cultural story of the Alhambra Palace, one of the most important structures of Andalusian civilization.

Fernandez said that she has a deep interest in Andalusian art and history and has visited the Alhambra Palace many times.

While providing information about the idea and production stages of the documentary, Fernandez also took questions from the audience at the end of the discussion.

Beyond expectations

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) after the event, Fernandez said the documentary has attracted significant attention in Türkiye.

She noted that interest in the documentary increased even more after it was broadcast on TRT and screened at several film festivals.

“It was received with much more interest and understanding than I expected. In fact, the film had second and third layers of meaning. I am very grateful to the Turkish audience for being able to understand these deeper layers,” she said.

Fernandez emphasized that the documentary was warmly received not just in Türkiye but in other Islamic countries as well, stating that the emotions she wanted to convey through the film has resonated with viewers.

Speaking about how the documentary reached audiences far beyond her expectations, Fernandez said: “The film developed a magic beyond my dreams and this magic received extraordinary interest across a wide Islamic geography – especially in Türkiye, but also in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, the Gulf countries and even Malaysia. I am honestly surprised and very thankful. From the idea stage to funding searches and post-production, the film took seven years to complete. During this process, we worked together with 200 to 300 people.”

Fernandez explained that the documentary was filmed at various locations throughout the city of Granada and said: "I hope the film continues to live on in Türkiye through screenings and broadcasts on different television channels."