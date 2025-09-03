Rapper Cardi B won a civil trial in California over allegations of bodily harm, avoiding a payout of millions of dollars in damages.

A jury unanimously cleared the 32-year-old artist after she denied claims she physically attacked a security worker in 2018, broadcaster Court TV reported on Tuesday.

The case centred on an incident in Beverly Hills when Cardi B, then pregnant with her first child, visited a doctor's office. A security staffer alleged the Grammy winner spat on her and scratched her face with her nails, saying the confrontation left her traumatized and cost her her job. The worker sought millions in compensation.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, testified that she never touched the woman, insisting the dispute was verbal only. She said she felt harassed when the staffer tried to film her with a phone. At the time, Cardi B was married to rapper Offset.

The rapper has faced legal troubles before. In 2022, she pleaded guilty to bodily harm and reckless endangerment over a fight with two bartenders in a New York strip club, receiving 15 days of community service.

A year later, police investigated her for throwing a microphone into the crowd after being splashed with a drink during a Las Vegas show. That case was dropped for lack of evidence.