The Çatalhöyük Visitor Center opened in Konya, which is home to the ancient settlement Çatalhöyük, one of the world's best-preserved Neolithic settlements ever discovered.

Attending the opening on Tuesday, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy emphasized Çatalhöyük's prominent position as one of Türkiye's and the world's significant archaeological treasures, now recognized in the UNESCO World Heritage List. He highlighted Çatalhöyük's profound historical significance, akin to Göbeklitepe, identifying it as a paramount settlement crucial to understanding the broad foundations of civilization spanning millennia.

Ersoy underscored the archaeological importance of Çatalhöyük being included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, stating: "This asset offers invaluable insights into the lifestyle of humanity approximately 9,000 years ago. From the forms of houses, construction materials used and wall paintings to reliefs, numerous materials shed light on life millennia ago. Through Çatalhöyük, we acquire and continue to gather unparalleled information about Anatolia's history in mining, the concept of ownership, agricultural production and urbanization."

Reminding the audience of ongoing excavations at Çatalhöyük since 1958, Ersoy expressed how these excavations have enriched our understanding of numerous archaeological values.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy (C) attends the opening of the Çatalhöyük Visitor Center in Konya, Türkiye, Nov. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The visitor center, situated within the Third Degree Archaeological Conservation Site area, covers an area of 28,500 square meters (17.71 square miles) of land owned by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality.

"The project, whose foundation was laid in 2021, has undergone uninterrupted work for two years, resulting in the unveiling of this extraordinary center that fills us all with pride today. The center, offering an interactive experience for visitors, boasts a 4,500-square-meter exhibition area. Here, visitors are provided with fundamental information about Çatalhöyük, its surroundings, excavation sites and themes related to the dwellings, life and death of that era. Notably, the center captivates attention with its unique architecture entirely crafted from wood, excluding the roof. It also houses working offices, a souvenir shop, a multipurpose hall, an observation tower, cafeteria areas and a parking space accommodating up to 151 vehicles," Ersoy said.

Ersoy also added that the center is a place where visitors' curiosity about history and archaeology will find answers, ensuring their social needs are not overlooked, making it a destination visitors would yearn to return to.

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay (2nd R), conducts inspections at the Çatalhöyük Promotion and Reception Center, which was established in the city by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Konya, Türkiye, Nov. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Seljuk dynasty

In addition to the opening ceremony, Minister Ersoy also visited the Dar al-Mulk, or "Royal House," which showcases silicone sculptures of Seljuk dynasty members.

Speaking to journalists, Ersoy shared: "At the tomb, there were bones that we obtained, as you know. There has been an 8-year-long study involving the classification and detailed analysis of these bones. During these studies, the bones were classified first, followed by biological tests and the retrieval of DNA codes. Through these and previously acquired images, estimations regarding their sizes were made. Faces, bone structures and body features were analyzed. Consequently, these near-perfect replicas, bearing a 95% resemblance, were created for display in this exhibition and museum area."

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay (3rd R) conducts inspections at the Çatalhöyük Promotion and Reception Center, which was established in the city by the Konya Metropolitan Municipality, Konya, Türkiye, Nov. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Ersoy mentioned that the "Seljuk Dynasty Exhibition" would be exhibited in various cities across Türkiye after being showcased in Konya for two years. He emphasized the significance of this extensive and rare scientific endeavor involving the near-identical replicas of 12 members of the Seljuk dynasty, along with other related individuals, including two women, a vizier and two guards. He confirmed that the meticulous work involved approximately 27 individuals' studies whose bones were found at the site.

Responding to queries regarding an unidentified dynasty member exhibited in the museum, Ersoy stated: "It would be inappropriate to speculate here. This is a realm of science. There are at least three or four individuals whose identities couldn't be determined due to the degradation of their DNA codes. Therefore, we focus on unveiling the identities that we are certain of. It's not our place to speculate about the others."