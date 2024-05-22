Acclaimed Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett wore a dress that encompassed most of the Palestinian flag’s colors, in a move interpreted as a show of solidarity with Gaza, on the red carpet at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Australian actress walked the red carpet, sporting a formfitting satin Jean-Paul Gaultier number designed by French-Colombian Haider Ackerman.

The dress featured a black front and a pale pink back, which appeared white in certain photographs.

It also had a bright green lining, which was visible when Blanchett lifted the dress while posing for photographs at the premiere of the Donald Trump biopic, "The Apprentice."

Blanchett’s seemingly deliberate lifting of the green lining against the red carpet color was understood by many pro-Palestinian activists online as a subtle show of solidarity with Gazans, as the dress and carpet colors are similar to those of the Palestinian national flag.

At least 35,647 Palestinians – mostly women and children – have been killed by Israel’s relentless military campaign in the enclave, which started on Oct. 7.

Israel’s atrocities in the territory have been described as genocide and war crimes by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and rights groups.

On Monday, the International Court of Justice (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The ICC is also seeking the arrest of three Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.

Shows of pro-Palestinian solidarity have been rare at the internationally renowned film festival, as Cannes has preemptively banned protests during the event's length of 11 days.

However, French-Algerian actress Leila Bekhti took to the red carpet on Wednesday wearing a watermelon pin in the shape of a heart. The watermelon has emerged as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, particularly on social media.

In November last year, Blanchett called for a cease-fire in Gaza at the European Parliament.

"I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian; I’m not from Israel or Palestine. I’m not a politician. I’m not even a pundit. But I am a witness," she said. "And having witnessed the human cost of war, violence and persecution visiting refugees from across the globe, I cannot look away."

"Earlier this week, UNHCR's high commissioner called together with several other humanitarian organizations for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and the immediate release of all civilians held hostage," she added in the speech.